Thriller Films Which You Must Add To Your Watch-list Before Netflix Drops 'Raat Akeli Hai'

The teaser video of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai was recently unveiled by the makers. The upcoming crime drama is a web-film which is directed by Honey Trehan and is slated to release on the over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix on July 31, 2020. The teaser video of the web film showcased how Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character investigates a mystery involving a dysfunctional family.

With the release of Raat Akeli Hai upon us, there are a few investigative dramas that the Hindi film industry has churned out which were loved and lauded by the masses. From the cult film Gumnam to the highly acclaimed Kahaani, here are five iconic Bollywood crime thrillers that should be on your watch list if you're excited to watch Raat Akeli Hai:

Gumnam

1965's cult classic, Gumnam is a thriller film which starred Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Mehmood and Helen in the lead roles. Directed by filmmaker Raja Nawathe, Gumnam is loosely inspired from 1939's mystery novel by Agatha Christie, And Then There Were None. Gumnaam became a box office hit. Not only did the thriller film bag several accolades, but also went on to become the 8th highest-grossing film in India in that year. The story of the film revolves around the holiday of a group of young people who get invited on a weekend trip to a deserted island which goes wrong. The makers released the full movie officially on YouTube.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Manorama Six Feet Under is a thriller film which released in 2007 and is both co-written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film stars Abhay Deol, Raima Sen and Gul Panag in the lead roles. The story of the film follows the life of an amateur detective, who finds himself stuck in a web of lies, deceit and murder.

Kahaani

The Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, which released in 2012, is a mystery thriller which is film co-written, co-produced and helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The plot of the film revolves around Vidya Bagchi, played by Vidya Balan, a pregnant woman who embarks on a journey to find her missing husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja. In he journey, she is assisted by Satyoki Sinha, played by Parambrata Chatterjee) and Khan played Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Talaash

Yet another thriller film which released in 2012, Talaash is a psychological crime thriller which is both co-written and directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. The film stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vivan Bhatena, Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha and Shernaz Patel in supporting roles. Talaash focuses on the life Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat, played by Aamir Khan, who investigates a popular film star's death case.

Drishyam

The Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, which released in 2015, is a thriller drama which is a remake of 2013's Malayam film by the same title. The film is directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead alongside Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. The plot of Drishyam revolves around the disappearance of a policewoman's son and the suspect Vijay, played by Ajay Devgn. However, he is willing to go to any lengths to shield his family.

