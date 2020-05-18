Last Updated:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dialogues That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of various successful flicks. Here are some of his popular dialogues that turned into hilarious memes. Take a look.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick-started his Bollywood journey with Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999. Since then, he worked in numerous successful and garnered acclaim for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s 2007 Black Friday. Besides receiving several accolades, he has earned applause in different events including Cannes Film Festival, Academy Awards, Berlin Film Festival, to name a few.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is reportedly the only actor whose eight films have been officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival. He has also garnered recognition for The Lunchbox, Manto, and Raman Raghav 2.0. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in two Emmy nominated series, Netflix original’s Sacred Gameswhich has two seasons. However, his best roles paved the way for some of the most popular internet memes. We have compiled some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues from his various movies which have turned into memes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's hard-hitting dialogues in Thackrey

When the makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackrey released its first trailer, it garnered mixed reactions from the fans. The hard-hitting dialogues from the movie’s trailer gave netizens goosebumps. Moreover, they received huge applause from them. Similar to Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s popular dialogues from Thackrey turned into the memes in no time. People took to social media and shared relatable jokes after picking up the appropriate pictures are dialogues. Take a look.

 

 

Gangs of Wasseypur memes 

Gangs of Wasseypur II also has some of the famous quotes by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Faisal. He is on a mission to kill people who murdered his grandfather, father and brother. When his mother provokes him to talk about the same, he gets the motivation to seek revenge from the enemies. Faisal says, “Baap Ka, Dada Ka, Bhai Ka Sabka Badla Lega Re, Tera Faizal.” Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fine performance, this dialogue took the internet by storm. Take a look at memes. 

 

Sacred Games' memes on social media 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also garnered popularity for his role as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Fans and critics applauded his acting finesse and the web-series’ storyline. Netizens took to Twitter and Instagram and shared hilarious memes featuring Gaitonde’s memorable dialogues from both the seasons of the show. Take a look at some of the best memes on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

