Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dialogues That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick-started his Bollywood journey with Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999. Since then, he worked in numerous successful and garnered acclaim for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s 2007 Black Friday. Besides receiving several accolades, he has earned applause in different events including Cannes Film Festival, Academy Awards, Berlin Film Festival, to name a few.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is reportedly the only actor whose eight films have been officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival. He has also garnered recognition for The Lunchbox, Manto, and Raman Raghav 2.0. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in two Emmy nominated series, Netflix original’s Sacred Games , which has two seasons. However, his best roles paved the way for some of the most popular internet memes. We have compiled some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues from his various movies which have turned into memes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's hard-hitting dialogues in Thackrey

When the makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackrey released its first trailer, it garnered mixed reactions from the fans. The hard-hitting dialogues from the movie’s trailer gave netizens goosebumps. Moreover, they received huge applause from them. Similar to Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s popular dialogues from Thackrey turned into the memes in no time. People took to social media and shared relatable jokes after picking up the appropriate pictures are dialogues. Take a look.

When you plan to mass bunk for the first time. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vQ0CkKHDtW — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2018

On ganpati festival every marathi guy be like: #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/fpFo5aXU3p — Heyy Prabhu 🌼 (@pranjultweet) December 26, 2018

Gangs of Wasseypur memes

Gangs of Wasseypur II also has some of the famous quotes by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Faisal. He is on a mission to kill people who murdered his grandfather, father and brother. When his mother provokes him to talk about the same, he gets the motivation to seek revenge from the enemies. Faisal says, “Baap Ka, Dada Ka, Bhai Ka Sabka Badla Lega Re, Tera Faizal.” Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fine performance, this dialogue took the internet by storm. Take a look at memes.

Areh Prerna Mam Rone Ka Nahi , Faisal Sabka Badla Lega ! pic.twitter.com/HtHvfKOmKH — manoj ☕️ (@ManojG7) May 15, 2020

Sacred Games' memes on social media

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also garnered popularity for his role as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Fans and critics applauded his acting finesse and the web-series’ storyline. Netizens took to Twitter and Instagram and shared hilarious memes featuring Gaitonde’s memorable dialogues from both the seasons of the show. Take a look at some of the best memes on social media.

Also read: With Leonardo As Veeru & Kate Winslet As Basanti, How Will Hollywood's 'Sholay' Look Like?

Also read: This Day That Year: Anushka-Virat Spotted In Goa & Other Events That Made The News

Also read: Salman Khan’s 'Jai Ho' Had Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Shoves Her Off When She Asks A Question; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.