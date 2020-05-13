Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Dubbing For His Netflix Series 'A Serious Man' From Home

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, most people are working from home while in self-quarantine. Many actors are doing the same and are working from home by dubbing for their upcoming movies and TV shows. Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured on an interview with a leading media portal where he opened up about his upcoming Netflix series, A Serious Man. During the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he will be working from home to finish his dubbing for the series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to dub from home for his upcoming Netflix series A Serious Man

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has a great comic timing but only gets serious roles

Despite the lockdown, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will still be working from home to finish his latest Netflix project. Speaking to a leading portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he was working from home, as he was dubbing for his upcoming show A Serious Man. The renowned actor added that he wanted to work in whatever way possible during the lockdown.

After revealing that he was dubbing for A Serious Man from home, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about how excited he was for this project. The actor stated that this was the first time he was getting to work with Sudhir Sir (the director). Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added that as a student of cinema, he used to hero-worship his films Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Hazaron Khawishein Aisi.

Also Read | Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoted his movies on popular TV shows

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, A Serious Man is based on a popular novel written by Manu Joseph. The story is about a slum dweller who tricks the country into thinking that his 10-year-old son is a genius. However, the man eventually realizes that the only one he is truly harming with his con is his own son.

Other celebs who are working from home

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies that entered 100-crore club; From 'Petta' to 'Kahaani'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not the only celeb working from home. Amitabh Bachchan is virtually hosting KBC with the help of his director Nitesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez recently released their latest song, Tere Bina.

[Promo from Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram]

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies that will keep you at the edge of your seat; See list here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.