Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Tracks From 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' To Add To Your Playlist

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor is a comedy family drama film directed by Debamitra Biswal. The film released in the year 2019 and is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. In Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen playing a 36-year-old man who is desperate to get married. The film also stars Athiya Shetty in the lead role. Athiya is seen as a girl whose intention is to marry a guy who can take her to a foreign country.

Motichoor Chaknachoor follows their quirky love story. The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in supporting ensembles. Even though the film was a failure at the box office, Motichoor Chaknachoor earned praise for Shetty's and Siddiqui's performance. Check out the best soundtracks from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic comedy flick, Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Crazy Lagdi

The romantic comedy song, Crazy Lagdi is sung by Swaroop Khan. The song features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's pre-marriage romance. Crazy Lagdi is written by Kumaar and composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir. The video song has garnered over two million views on YouTube.

Battiyan Bujhaado

Battiyan Bujhaado is an item dance number from Motichoor Chaknachoor. In the video song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is spotted dancing with Sunny Leone. While Sunny stuns in a red saree, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen sporting a quirky pant-suit. Battiyan Bujhaado has vocals by Jyotica Tangri and Ramji Gulati. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Ramji Gulati.

Choti Choti Gal

Choti Choti Gal is an emotional track starring Athiya and Nawazuddin. In this song, the couple has had an argument and Nawazuddin is seen trying to fix things up with Athiya. The sad song is sung by Arjuna Harjai and Yasser Desai. Choti Choti Gal is written and composed by Kumaar and Arjuna Harjai, respectively.

Kaise Banegi Sarkar

Kaise Banegi Sarkar is a dance track from Nawazuddin and Athiya Shetty's wedding in the film. The dance song is sung by Vidhya Gopal, Dr Pallavi Shyam Sundar and Deepa Shirodkar. While Kaise Banegi Sarkar is written by Bharat Menaria, it has music delivered by Bharat and Hitarth.

