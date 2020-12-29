Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starts Shooting For 'Sangeen', Shares Update On Director's Birthday

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is delivering several back-to-back hits amid the ongoing pandemic is all set to begin the shooting of his next Sangeen. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the film while commencing the shoot. The news of beginning the filming began on the joyous occasion of director Jaideep Chopra’s birthday.

Manoj Bajpayee begins shoot for Sangeen

The actor shared a picture where the director can be seen cutting the cake with Nawazuddin and producer Gurjit Singh. While sharing the good news, the Sacred Games actor wrote, “Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to my Director #JaideepChopra & on this special day we decide to make the #NewYear2021 very much special by kick-starting the shoot of our new film #SANGEEN Thanks to my producer #GurjitSingh The talented actress Elnaaz Norouzi and Team Sangeen.” Additionally, the filming would take place in Mumbai and London and would hit the theatres in 2021.

Read: 'Sacred Games 2' Episodes: See A Complete Episode List Of This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Happy As 'Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa' All Set To Release

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to my Director #JaideepChopra & on this special day we decide to make the #NewYear2021 very much special by kick starting the shoot of our new film #SANGEEN

Thanks to my producer #GurjitSingh

The talented actress @_iamnaaz_ and #TeamSangeen pic.twitter.com/IKR2p4HzVi — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 28, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Elnaaz Norouzi expressed how she started crying after hearing about her leading role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sangeen. The Iranian actress revealed that she got emotional for her Bollywood debut with Jaideep Chopra directorial. She recalled always wanting to concentrate on acting instead of performing dance numbers in films. Elnaaz Norouzi added that she wished to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui again after the crime-thriller web series Sacred Games. So, when the makers chose her, she got emotional and started crying. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie Serious Men was released two months back on Netflix and was widely applauded by the masses as well as film critics. The Sudhi Mishra directorial premiered on the streamer on October 2, 2020, and starred Indira Tiwari and Aakshath Das in the lead roles alongside Nawazuddin.

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Admits He Acted In A Few Films Just For Money, Here's Why

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Most Commercial Cinema 'brainless'; Shares OTT's Impact On It

(Image credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.