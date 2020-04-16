When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Said That 'commercial Films Corrupt Acting'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's impeccable performance in various films and the web-series, Sacred Games, has won him millions of hearts. Looking at the choices of his films, Nawazuddin essayed many dark and serious characters on the screen. Recently, during the promotion of his last release, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawaz shared his views on commercial movies and how it can corrupt an actor.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Sacred Games' Funniest Memes That'll Tickle Your Funny Bones

Interestingly, the 45-year-old actor opened up about his film choices and why he does not sign mass-masala films. Explaining it in detail, Nawaz said that thinking about the preference of the audience or the awards is not an actor's job. He further said that actors can perform well only if they get into the skin of the character. And for that, they need to shift their focus from the audience's preferences and awards as it can corrupt the acting.

READ | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shared The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' Moment He Experienced Often

Later, the Gangs of Wasseypur 2 actor also added that to perform on-screen, the actor needs to sync with the honesty of their character. In further interaction, he expressed his desire to explore the complexity of a common man on the screen. Ending the conversation, he also mentioned that from his experiences, he has learned that doing both mass masala films and content-oriented films are important.

READ | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talked About The Most Challenging Roles Of His Acting Career

What is next in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kitty?

Talking about the professional front of the Photograph actor, he has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty. He was last seen playing a guest appearance in Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy flick Housefull 4. He will soon collaborate with his brother Shamas, who is set to make his Bollywood directorial debut, for a romantic film titled Bole Chudiyan. Apart from this, in 2019, he announced another romantic project Roam Rome Mein.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is 'bored Of' Repeating A Dialogue From 'Sacred Games'; Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.