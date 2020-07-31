Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Romance Neha Sharma In Upcoming Romantic-comedy?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his dark and realistic roles among his fans. He was last seen opposite TV actor Ragini Khanna in Zee5’s Ghoomketu. Before that Nawazuddin was paired with Athiya Shetty in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor and with Sanya Malhotra in the award-winning flick Photograph. As per reports, the actor will be next seen romancing Neha Sharma in Kushan Nandy’s directorial.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Urges Critics To Not Scrutinize 'Dil Bechara', Tags As Sushant Tribute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to romance Neha Sharma in his next?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next romantic drama Bole Chudiyan will witness him opposite Baahubali actor, Tamannaah Bhatia. And as per reports, Nawaz will also romance Neha Sharma soon on the screen. In an interview with a portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that 10 years back, when directors looked at his face, they used to reject him for such romantic roles. But now, filmmakers think he is capable of such characters, so why should he say no to them? He said that he feels this is the right age to do it because he can't do romantic roles at the age of 60.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Role Of Disillusioned Cop In 'Raat Akeli Hai'; Watch Teaser

Though the facts and details of the film are not revealed till now, it is speculated that the film revolves around the story of a guy living with five women and what occurs to his thought process. Also as per reports, this flick is said to be a social drama with comic undertones.

The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma reportedly was set to hit the floors in mid-March in the state of Lucknow. However, it was postponed until further notice after just two days of shooting owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, the shooting will soon start in UP now, and the cast of this movie is also expected to set a schedule soon to resume the filming of Kushan Nandy’s next directorial.

Also read | 'Raat Akeli Hai' Movie Cast Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte & Others; Check List

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s other upcoming projects in which he will next be seen is Honey Trehan's directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai, premiering this Friday on Netflix. The next one is Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men series scheduled for this year on Netflix. Neha Sharma was recently seen playing a lawyer in Voot Select's critically acclaimed web-series, Illegal. Neha Sharma is believed to have signed the film that, apart from Siddiqui, also features Mimoh Chakraborty, Zarina Wagh and Sanjay Mishra in the pivotal roles. Neha will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish which will also star Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.