'Raat Akeli Hai' Movie Cast Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte & Others; Check List

Raat Akeli Hai is an upcoming crime drama movie. Helmed by Honey Trehan in his directorial debut, it will premiere on Netflix. The film is produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala. It follows a small-town cop who is called to investigate the demise of a politician. Read to know about its cast.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai': Here's What Can We Expect From The Film?

Raat Akeli Hai movie cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav

After receiving much appreciation as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is collaborating again with Netflix for Raat Akeli Hai. He plays Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is appointed as the investigator on the case of Thakur Raghubeer Singh’s death. He is ready to take any hurdles coming in his way to solve the case and bring out the truth behind the death of an extremely power local politician.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Radhika Apte as Radha

Radhika Apte is among the frequent collaborators with Netflix, who was not seen with the OTT platform for a while. Now she is making her return with Raat Akeli Hai as Radha. Inspector Jatil Yadav caller her as Thakur Raghubeer Singh’s “mistress” and Raghubeer was killed right before his wedding with Radha. She is considered as a suspect of the murder.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Also Read | Radhika Apte’s Memes Take Twitter By Storm As Netflix's 'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer Drops

Tigmanshu Dulia as SSP Lalji Shukla

Actor-director Tigmanshu Dulia will play the character of Senior Superintendent of Police Lalji Shukla. He is the head of the department where Nawazudding’s character serves as the Inspector. Tigmanshu is seen telling his Inspector Jatin Yadav to either take voluntary leave or he will suspend, which is denied by the latter.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Shweta Tripathi as Karuna Singh

Coming from Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur as “Golu” Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi will be seen as Karuna Singh in Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai. She is the daughter of late Thakur Raghubeer Singh. Her character comes out as a secretive person.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte's 'Raat Akeli Hai' Director Calls It A 'noir Thriller'

Nishant Dahiya as Vikram Singh

Before appearing as Roger Binny in multi-starrer 83 film, Nishant Dahiya will be seen as Vikram Singh in Raat Akeli Hai. He is said to plays the son of late Thakur Raghubeer Singh. He states that he was not at the location when his father was killed. Vikram is allegedly also the lover of Radha.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Shivani Raghuvanshi as Vasudha Singh

After playing Jaspreet “Jazz” Kaur in Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven, Shivani Raghuvanshi will portray Vasudha Singh in Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai. She is said to play the daughter of late Thakur Raghubeer Singh. When questioned why is she not sad about the death of her father, Vasudha says that she did not know him enough to feel bad about his demise.

Image Source: A still from the trailer

Raat Akeli Hai movie trailer

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Radhika Apte To Narrate The Dark Side Of A Night In 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Cast of Raat Akeli Hai also features Aditya Srivastava, Padmavati Rao, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and others. The story is written by Smita Singh and cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. It is bankrolled by RSVP Movies. Netflix Original Film Raat Akeli Hai will stream from July 31, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.