Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Claims He Is Keeping Mum As His 'career, Fame' Is At Stake

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya, who also goes by the name Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey, took to her Twitter account and stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not speaking out about the controversy because his 'stardom, fame, money and power' is at stake.

Aaliya issued an open letter against him and stated that she will only fight with quality and evidence. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has accused the actor of emotional and physical abuse before filing for divorce.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s controversy

To A STAR who boastingly thinks he is INVINCIBLE under his own created enigma of stardom but failed miserably as a human being. ( let alone being a husband or a dotting father.) pic.twitter.com/a4rpohCbqO — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@anjana_kishor) July 16, 2020

Aaliya took to her Twitter account and mentioned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has planted mouthpieces and that these ‘well-planted mouthpieces’ have been replying to her for the past 10 years. She stated that some of these mouthpieces are those of his brothers and then his other brothers and that only the faces have changed over the years.

She said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui hired PR to lead ‘fake news’ that would assassinate her character. She said that she has faced the exact same pattern in her personal life and the same pattern is now out there for the people to see.

His wife further stated that he is keeping mum and manipulating the situation by 'hiding behind people'. She went on to say that the reason behind him keeping quiet about the issue is because his career and stardom is at stake. She even stated that she is more adamant and that she refuses to back down. She alleges that Nawazuddin Siddiqui assassinated her character and has been threatening her with distractions, which has only made her more firm on her fight against him.

Aaliya promises a fight, filled with ‘quality and pieces of evidence’ as a mother and a wife. She called herself a resurrected soul as she said she has faced tortures at the hands of not only the actor but also his family for the past 10 years. While posting the open letter on her Twitter account Aaliya mentioned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that he is 'invincible'.

She went on to say that the actor boastingly considers himself invincible under the stigma of stardom that he has created for his own self. She also said that he has 'failed miserably' not only as a husband or a father but also as a human being.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, on May 7, sent him a legal notice saying that she wants to end their 10-year-long marriage. She had previously stated that there is no chance of reconciliation. It has also been mentioned that the reason behind the divorce is quite sensitive and the allegations also allege the role of Nawaz's brothers. Since then the star’s wife has been very vocal about the actor’s alleged wrongdoings towards her.

