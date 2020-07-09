Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says There Might Not Be Another Season Of 'Sacred Games'

In a recent interview with a media portal, Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the possibility of Sacred Games 3. According to the actor, the likelihood of a third season was quite low since the previous season was quite disappointing for fans. However, the actor said that the show got huge worldwide acclaim. He also said that the actors who starred in Sacred Games never received such recognition before.

Speaking about the show’s popularity, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that when he was shooting in Rome for Tannishta Chatterjee’s film, several people spoke to him about the show. As per reports, this incident took place before the release of Sacred Games 2. However, the actor also admitted that the second season of Sacred Games 2 was relatively disappointing. He also felt that the intention of Sacred Games 2 was not as sincere as the first season of the show.

Speaking about the possibility of Sacred Games season 3, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the show had covered everything from the novel and hence there was nothing that was left to be said. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also acknowledged that his character and dialogues in Sacred Games series were quite popular.

However, he said that he couldn’t take credit for the popularity of his lines. He said that he wasn’t the screenwriter and hence couldn’t take credit for his dialogues. Nawaz also said that a country like India always gave credit to an actor for the popularity of his lines. To support his views, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave the example of Yash Chopra’s film Deewaar. Nawaz said that the veteran actor Shashi Kapoor got credit for the line, “Mere Paas Maa Hai”. However, he said that the line was written by the celebrated screen-writer, Salim Javed.

On the work front:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his debut in Bollywood with the 1999 action drama film, Sarfarosh. However, Nawazuddin played a small role in this film. As of date, the actor has been critically acclaimed for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi - The Mountain Man. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's shows have also been quite popular among the masses. In addition to the Sacred Games franchise, Nawaz also starred in a British crime drama series called McMafia. As of date the actor, recently starred in the comedy-drama movie Ghoomketu. The Ghoomketu review has been mixed.

Sacred Games on Netflix:

Sacred Games was the first Netflix original series in India. The crime thriller is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Sacred Games’ cast comprises celebrated Bollywood actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. This show revolves around a police officer who receives a message from a gangster to save the city in a span of twenty-five days.

