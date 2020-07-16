'Raat Akeli Hai': Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crime Thriller To Release On Netflix

Actors Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin are back to enthrall fans with their yet another spectacular film Raat Akeli Hai film on Netflix. Recently, Radhika shared a video on Instagram where she gave a glimpse of her despondent character from the film. In the clip, the Manjhi actress can be seen sitting with that frightened look on her face. While captioning the post, the actress penned the iconic retro song Raat Baaki. She also mentioned a character from the film Jatil Yadav and wrote whether he will ever know about a particular incident that seems to be the base of the story.

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next to release on Netflix

The crime thriller is directed by Honey Trehan who is known for films like Talvar, Delhi Belly, Udta Punjab, and Raees. The film will also star Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia in key roles. As per reports, the film talks about a love story in the heartland of India. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Fans are highly excited about the direct-to-OTT release of this upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several movie stars and filmmakers turned to OTT platforms for the release of their films, as the movie theatres will be closed for an indefinite period.

Earlier, on July 15, 2020, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his official Instagram handle and hinted that he is eagerly waiting for a Netflix release of his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai. He posted a video where fans can see him sitting in his 'Gaitonde style'. The Sacred Games actor captioned this post saying, “अरे कब तक ये बात अंदर ही रखोगे? #ComeOnNetflix!” (sic)

Radhika Apte also took to her official social media handle to talk about this upcoming film and used #ComeOnNetflix. They are two of the several Bollywood actors who posted #ComeOnNetflix post on July 15 evening. These celebrities include actors like Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, and Swara Bhasker.

Meanwhile, the actress who has created a mark with her work in several languages is now set to star in an English project titled A Call to Spy. While reports of the film have been doing the rounds for some time, in the latest development, the movie has been picked by IFC Films. Radhika shared the ‘good news’ on social media over the production house acquiring North America rights for releasing the film, along with her still from the movie. The Sacred Games star also tagged the other members of the team like director Lydia Dean Pilcher and her co-stars Stana Katic and Sarah Meghan Thomas.

