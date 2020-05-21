Nawazuddin Siddiqui Yet To Respond To Divorce Notice, Confirms Aaliya Siddiqui’s Lawyer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui recently filed for a divorce after being together for almost a decade. In an interview, with a leading daily, the actor’s estranged wife opened up and had mentioned that she had no self-respect in the marriage and hence, took this decision. In the latest development, Anjana Kishor Pandey’s (Alia Siddiqui's original name) lawyer mentioned how they are still waiting for a response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer yet to respond

Anjana Kishor Pandey’s lawyer also revealed that they had sent him a legal notice about the divorce and the maintenance that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is responsible for earlier this month. The same was sent through the messaging platform, WhatsApp as well. However, while speaking to a leading daily, Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer added that they are still awaiting a response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s end.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer was quizzed about what their further steps of action would be if they still do not receive any response. To this, he added that the next steps have not been decided yet. He also explained how the inter-state travel being restricted makes it difficult to travel. Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer also added that whatever the situation will be in the future, they will take appropriate action depending on the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married way back in 2009. They even have two children together, daughter Shora and son Yaani. In a previous interview, Aaliya Siddiqui had mentioned how she will be asking for the custody of her children.

Aaliya Siddiqui had also said earlier that the cracks in her marriage to Nawazuddin Siddiqui started to appear within just a year of their wedding. She also added that she tried her best to make things work for a better future. However, she ruled out the reconciliation after realising that there are several “serious problems” between them.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui also accused the actor of neglecting their children. She also revealed that the actor has not met their children for the past few months. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui also added that although he has become a known actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no level of respect for his wife nor his children.

