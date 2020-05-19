Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya On Seeking Divorce: 'Lost Self-respect In The Marriage'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has filed for a divorce from the actor. In her latest interview with a leading media portal, Aaliya Siddiqui opened up on her decision to separate from the Sacred Games actor. In the interview, she claimed that she had lost self-respect in the relationship.

Read Also | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Demands Divorce & Maintenance, Sends Him Legal Notice

Aaliya Siddiqui opened up about why she wants a divorce

Aaliya Siddiqui, in a statement given to newspaper, said that she does not want to bring her personal matter in the public domain yet. However, she told the portal that troubles in her marriage started a decade ago itself. She also revealed that she had no self-respect in the marriage.

Aaliya Siddiqui told the media portal that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas was also an issue in their marriage. The two months lockdown gave her time to introspect about her marriage and helped her decide that she does not want to be married to the actor anymore. She also told the portal that she has gone back to her original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey, and does not want to be reminded that she is using someone's identity for her benefit.

Read Also | Anil Kapoor: Hope We Build 'herd Immunity' And Make A Corona-proof Plan

Divorce proceedings

Speaking to Republic TV, lawyers of Aaliya, Abhay Sahai and Mohit Mudgal spoke about the legal notice seeking divorce that has been sent to Siddiqui:

"Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date." They added, "I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members."

On another note, Nawazuddin seems to be going through a tough time in his personal life. Recently, he had taken to his Twitter handle where he had shared the tragic news of the demise of his younger sister. He further wrote in his tweet that the loss of his sister had led to his mother, who is 71 years old, to suffer from anxiety attacks twice. The actor also shared that he had to travel to Budhana during the lockdown for the same reason.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Housefull 4. His upcoming film, Ghoomketu is set to release on May 22nd on digital platforms. Ghoomketu is a comedy-drama film and the trailer of the film has left his fans intrigued to watch the movie.

Read Also | These Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Memes Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Read Also | Malaika Arora Gives Her Fans Hope With Positive Beach Post; Fans Wonder Where Arjun Is

Image Credits: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.