Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Family Has A 'pattern' Of Divorces Reveals Wife Aaliya

Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya are currently getting divorced. The latter has reportedly sent a legal notice to the actor and also demanded alimony and full custody of their children. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aaliya Siddiqui also made allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family.

Divorce is a pattern in the Siddiqui family?

In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui opened about the marital problems she had faced. Aaliya said that these issues did not happen suddenly but took place over a long period of time during which she tried to brush them "under the carpet". She said there have been problems ever since she got married to Nawaz but was trying to resolve them before taking the decision of divorce. Aaliya also added there are also "many reasons" to her decision.

Explaining the last statement in the interview, Aaliya Siddiqui said that she felt her self respect being destroyed. She also talked about facing physical violence and torture at the hands of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family and also elaborated how they had a divorce pattern running in the Siddiqui family. Aaliya said that Nawaz's mother, brother and sister-in-law had been staying with them in Mumbai and inflicting physical and mental torture on her. She also claimed that the actor's brother had hit her once.

Talking more about his family in the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife said that this was also the reason why Nawaz's first wife asked for a divorce. She also revealed that there were seven cases reported against the family by the wives and four divorces have already taken place, she is the fifth. Aaliya Siddiqui added that divorce was "a pattern" with Nawaz's family.

Nawazuddin Siddiqi's wife also making shocking allegations regarding the actor's relationship with his children. She said that he had not visited them for three to four months. The children are used to their father not being around and do not ask for him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya tied the knot in 2010. They have two children together, a daughter and a son. However, according to reports, Aaliya is claiming full custody of the children.

