Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliyah Goes Back To Her Original Name; Read Details

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has filed for divorce with the actor. She has also sent him a notice seeking maintenance. Aaliya has sent him a legal notice and accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of several serious allegations. The notice had been sent on May 7, 2020, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly not responded yet. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has also revealed that she has ditched the name, Aaliya Siddiqui.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Aaliya said that she has reverted to her original name Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey. Talking about the reason behind her doing that, she said that she has taken this decision of going back to her original name as she does not want anyone to think that she is banking on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name after ending their relationship. She said that she does not want to be reminded that she is using someone’s identity for her benefit. Talking about her future, she said that she has not thought much about the future but she does not want this marriage anymore. She also refuted any chances of reconciliation.

In her interaction with the leading daily, Aaliya said that there are a lot of things that she does not want to bring in public as of now. Talking about their problems she said that they started soon after they got married a decade ago. She further added that these two months of lockdown has given her a lot of time to introspect. Aaliya also said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas was also an issue in their marriage.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009. They are parents to two children, nine-year-old daughter Shauna and five-year-old son Yaani. This was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s second marriage as he was previously in a short-lived marriage with Sheeba.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine as they reached Budhana town from Mumbai. Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday, May 17, 2020. He left with his family members after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

