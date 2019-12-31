Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments As Chand Nawab In Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known to be one of the most contemporary actors in Bollywood. The actor’s choice of roles and commendable acting has helped him to develop a firm foot in Bollywood. In recent years, Nawaz has several commercially successful movies in his kitty. He is known for movies like Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor is also known for his role in the Netflix original series, Sacred Games. He was widely appreciated and loved for his performance. Bajrangi Bhaijaan saw him essaying the role of Chand Nawab, which was widely appreciated by the critics for his role in the movie. Here are the best moments of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Chand Nawab.

Chand Nawab entry scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is actually a real-life scenario of a Pakistani reporter. In the scene, Chand Nawab struggles to capture footage where he is explaining that people are travelling to a different country for Eid celebration. The actor tries to take the shot again and again, however, fails due to the passers-by disturbing the frame. This is how Chand Nawab’s character is introduced in the movie.

Chand Nawab's ‘Jai Shree Ram’ moment

This is one of the funniest scenes from the movie. In this scene, Nawaudding Siddiqui as Chand Nawab, Pawan played by Salman Khan and Munni try to find Munni’s house. While walking, Pawan sees a monkey and bows down to him. Seeing him both Chand Nawab and Munni do the same.

Chand Nawab’s last interaction with Pawan

After Pawan is allowed to go to India crossing the border, Chand Nawab meets Pawan for one last time where he mocks about his tactics of coming to Pakistan illegally. Here, with an emotional tone, Chand Nawab asks Salman to take care of him. He also invites him to come to Pakistan again.

