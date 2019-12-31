Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments From Bollywood Movie Raman Raghav 2.0

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. The actor is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for a number of films like The Lunchbox, Manto, Sarfarosh, Firaaq, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Black Friday, New York, Kahaani, Raman Raghav 2.0, etc. The famous actor is also known for his recent work in the Netflix series, Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most known for his roles in independent films and has been internationally recognized and awarded many times. His films have been reviewed by many film festivals like Academy Award, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Asia Pacific Screen Awards and many more. Listed below are some of the best moments of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from his film, Raman Raghav 2.0.

Best moments of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raman Raghav 2.0

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's monologue in Raman Raghav 2.0

This is one of the most celebrated scenes from the film, Raman Raghav 2.0. Nawazuddin Siddiqui depicts the character of Ramanna who is a maniac murderer. This scene shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui talking to the cop, Raghavan. Nawazuddin talks of how he murdered the man while smoking a cigarette. His monologue takes the audience by surprise. Nawazuddin's acting in the film has been commendable and the film received a positive critical response.

Ramanna cries and screams when locked up

This is another commendable scene from the film, Raman Raghav 2.0. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is locked up after receiving a brutal beating. He tries to cry and scream in hope of someone saving him and getting him out of the locked-up room. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the character of Ramanna very well and is shown in utter despair in this scene.

Ramanna talks to a local of how he murdered three people

This is another memorable scene from Raman Raghav 2.0 where Ramanna bravely talks of how he murdered three people because they were bothering him. He sips tea while talking to a local reading the newspaper. Ramanna explains how he murdered three people, one of who was his sister and that he was now wearing her earring. The scene shows a glimpse of Ramanna's mind.

