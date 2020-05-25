Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Autobiography And Of Other Actors' That You Need To Check Out

The lives of Bollywood celebrities have always intrigued the audience. While their relationships, family life and many such details often find a way to the tabloids, fans are always curious to learn more about their lives. Take a look at these actors’ biographies and autobiographies below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s biography, An Ordinary Life is written by Rituparna Chatterjee. From the excerpts, we can definitely say that Nawazuddin has made sure that the book is as candid as possible. The biography explores his journey as an artist. The actor has mentioned the film, the industry when he first came into the scene. He also learned that before, movies used to become popular because of that ‘one actor’. The artist also gets candid about how he dealt with rejection.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor wrote his first book (which was authored by both Rishi Kapoor with Meena Iyer), which was his memoir titled 'Khullam Khulla' in 2017. The late actor spoke about his Dad's affairs and his own crushes on Bollywood actors. Adding to the same, he also opened up about his relationship with son Ranbir.

Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar penned his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance and The Shadow and marked his journey right from his early days to the present. The book candidly tells about his interactions and relationships with a wide variety of politicians. The Madhumati actor wrote at length regarding various aspects of his life as he felt that a lot of what has been written about him up until now is ‘full of distortions and misinformation’.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s autobiography titled And Then One Day: A Memoir showcases his struggle to make a living through acting, his experiments with the art, his love affairs, his early marriage, and his ups and downs. He does it with an exceptional amount of frankness and self-assessment. The book is filled with delight as well as saddening tales. It also reveals the poignant truths about his life. This book is an insightful journey about the actor who is known for his extraordinary acting skills.

