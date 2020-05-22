Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new film Ghoomketu has created tremendous buzz and fans are excited to watch the film. The actor plays the role of a writer who comes from a small town with aspirations to make it into the film industry. Speaking about this to a news portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that the character is a lot like him in real life, as he too was trying his lucki in the film industry during the struggling phase.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui compares himself to Ghoomketu, says 'I also struggled in Bollywood'

Speaking about Ghoomketu to a news portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that in the initial days, every artist has to go through struggles. Further on, he said that he personally found it tough to cope up in the initial days. He then mentioned that Ghoomketu also faces a similar kind of struggle. Nawazuddin Siddiqui then used himself as an example and said that he and the character of Ghoomketu have a lot of similarities as both have struggled a lot to get into the industry into their respective fields.

Speaking further about this, the actor mentioned that just like his character, he too had come from a small town and eventually went on to do versatile characters which were much appreciated by fans. Further on, the actor mentioned that the first thing he noticed upon coming to Mumbai was that the people here were fast-paced and spoke only to the point. Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that he took a while to adjust to the city. He stated that initially he was marvelled at the fast-paced lifestyle and said that it took him a while to catch his groove.

In addition, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also mentioned that the film is about not forgetting one’s roots. The actor continued by saying that despite the chase for a better life, one must not forget where they came from. He added one must always abide by the values and teachings imbibed in us by our family and people around. Nawazuddin Siddiqui then mentioned that this is what the film is about primarily, among other things as well. Nawazuddin is graduated from the National School of Drama. He rose to fame significantly after his appearance in Gangs of Wasseypur and Kahaani.

