Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Black Friday' Featured Imtiaz Ali? Read More Interesting Trivia

Black Friday starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Kishor Kadam, and Zakir Hussain. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie released on February 9, 2007. It was during the struggling years of Nawazuddin Siddiqui when the movie went through a lot of obstacles for its theatrical release. Here are some interesting trivia about the movie:

Black Friday was banned in India and was released theatrically only two years after it's the actual planned release date. All the actors in the film had real names of the characters which they played from cops, politicians, and bombers.

Black Friday is based on 'Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts', a book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings, published in 2002, it chronicles the events that led to the blasts and the subsequent police investigation. The film is based on true facts regarding the Mumbai Blasts in 1993.

The 1993 Bombay bombings of March 12, 1993, was a coordinated attack, with 13 bomb explosions in a single day. 317 people were killed, an estimated 1400 people were injured by the attacks.

One of the explosions took place inside the Plaza cinema Dadar when the film Tirangaa 1993 was running in the full show was shown in the film.

Kay Kay Menon played the role of then-Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria who solved the Bombay Blast Case. Naseeruddin Shah was approached for Tiger Memom's role but he did not feel comfortable playing a Muslim terrorist while shooting in Gujarat.

The chase sequence in the movie was over 7 minutes long and considered as one of the longest chase sequences in Bollywood. The entire chase sequence involves no vehicle and mainly involved running around slum areas of Mumbai.

Reportedly, Irrfan was signed for an important role but opted out. Yakub Memon was played by the popular director Imtiaz Ali, It was his first acting debut movie. Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali are the best friends so the latter gave a friendly appearance.

Anurag Kashyap also had a minor appearance towards the end of the movie when Tiger Memon receives explosives and arms in a boat at the night.

The bombings depicted in the film are thought to have been orchestrated by the so-called 'D-Company'/'Dawood Company', an organised crime syndicate.

