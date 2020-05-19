All The Times When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Onscreen Presence Overshadowed Lead Actors

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He has become a fan-favourite for portraying over-the-top dramatic roles in his hit movies. The talented actor has challenged the stereotypes that one needs six-pack abs to become a celebrated actor in the film industry. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood without fulfilling the conventional criteria to quality oneself as an actor.

Such is the popularity of the actor and when fans look down at his filmography, the great actor carried many films on his shoulder. Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not play the lead role in these films, but his talent was never left unappreciated. Here is a collection of a few films where Nawazudddin’s character outshone the lead actor of the movie.

Kahaani

Kahaani is a 2012 mystery thriller movie helmed and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie features Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Vidya Bagchi who is pregnant and is also looking for her missing husband in Kolkata.

The movie was critically acclaimed for Vidya Balan’s exceptional acting skills and enigmatic storyline. But even Nawazuddin Siddiqui equally carried the film on his shoulder by essaying the role of an investigating officer Mr Khan. It is one of the most memorable characters played the actor.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is a 2013 epistolary romantic movie helmed by Ritesh Batra. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of DAR motion pictures, UTV Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The Lunchbox stars Irrfan Khan, Nawazudddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s efficient lunchbox delivery system. It connects a young housewife to an older man and they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox. Though Nawaz got small screen time in the film, whenever he appeared on the screen, the audiences couldn’t control their laughter.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a 2012 psychological crime thriller movie helmed by Reema Kagti. The movie was bankrolled jointly under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan Productions. Talaash stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The plot of Talaash revolves around the life of Surjan Shekhawat, who is dealing with a depressing past. He is investigating a high profile murder case and receives help from a prostitute namely Rosie. Talaash was highly acclaimed for its well-kept suspense. One thing that was much appreciated was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Taimur. The actor essayed the role of a physically disabled person on screen and he aced the task.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh. Bajrangi Bhaijaan features Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles. The plot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around the life of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi who is a passionate devotee of Hindu Deity Hanuman. He goes on a journey to drop a six-year-old Pakistan Muslim girl to her hometown without a passport. Nawazudddin Siddiqui as Chand Nawab stole the hearts of many. In some of the scenes, Nawaz successfully stole the thunder from Salman Khan because of his terrific acting chops.

Mom

Mom is a 2017 crime thriller movie helmed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie stars Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of detective Daya Shankar in the film. Not only his dramatic look but also his exceptional acting skills impressed the audiences.

