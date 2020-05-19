Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Some Unknown Nuggets From His Childhood And Struggling Years

Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his 46th birthday today. The actor who is best known for his performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Lunchbox has had his share of struggles. Read more to know more about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's childhood and his early struggles in the industry.

Anecdotes from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's childhood and struggling years

Using kites as messengers

During an interaction with a media portal, Nawazuddin revealed that ha had fallen for a girl who lived just a few houses away from his. As at that time, kites were the only means of communicating with her, Nawazuddin would write messages on slips of paper and attach them to his kite. In order to get the message delivered, he would fly the kite to reach her balcony. He said that he would pull his kite back after she had picked up the message. He also specified that he had to wait for the wind direction to be right in order to get replies from her. One day, the girl’s father saw the chit and things became a little difficult for both of them.

Learning punctuality from his maths teacher

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also gives full credit for his punctuality to his maths teacher. He revealed that his teacher, Premchand taught maths at his village school. Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about this to a news portal and revealed that he would reach the school much before it opened for the day, even when he was sick or had an emergency at home. He revealed that he would go to the same teacher for tuition, and he insisted on punctuality.

When Nawazuddin would leave a message saying: ‘Call me immediately, Subhash Ghai’!”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had once revealed in another interview with a news portal about how he and his friends would spend a lot of time going to studios in order to submit their biodata. He also specified that they would not get a response from any of the filmmakers. He revealed that out of frustration, Nawaz would often go to the nearby telephone booth, call himself on the pager. By doing so he would be able to leave a message saying: ‘Call me immediately, Subhash Ghai’!”

When Nawazuddin didn’t want his NSD colleagues to spot him doing ‘crowd’ roles

Nawazuddin has also spoken about the time he and his friends once walked several kilometres to be a part of a blink-and-miss role in an advertisement. He revealed that they spend almost the entire earnings of the day on food. Nawaz also recalls that the ad was being shot inside a bus at the Goregaon Film City. He had told a news portal that they were asked to be part of the crowd. His friend read a newspaper, while he acted like a man taking a nap. He said that they did those particular activities as they did want to do the role, but not to show their faces. He justified himself by saying that they needed the money, but didn’t want their colleagues from NSD to spot them doing these ‘crowd’ roles.

