When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex Gf Niharika Singh Said She Was 'clueless' About His Marriage

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya's divorce has become a big talking point. The latter has sent a legal notice to the actor and also sought maintenance. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aaliya Siddiqui also made allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family. Now, as per the latest reports, another incident from his past has come back to light when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-girlfriend Niharika Singh revealed that she was unaware of Siddiqui being married whilst they were dating.

A few years back, Nawazuddin had disclosed his relationship with a former co-star, Niharika Singh, which lasted for over a year, in his biography An Ordinary Life: A Memoir which he had withdrawn later. However, Niharika Singh, through an interview had refuted several claims and revealed that their relationship lasted briefly, for a few months. Moreover, Singh went on to express that she was unaware of Nawazuddin Siddiqui being married during the period that they dated. Furthermore, Niharika claimed that it was when they were together that she found out that he was married and had a wife, Aaliya, in his village.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in UP village; Aaliya in Mumbai with Kids

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town from Mumbai, police said on Monday. Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted on Monday. Meanwhile, Aaliya is in Mumbai with their children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009. This was the actor's second marriage as he was previously in a short-lived arranged marriage with Sheeba.

