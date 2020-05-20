Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tell-all Book Reveals Details Of His Colourful Life And Past Affairs

According to recent reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now getting divorced from his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer not only filed for divorce but he made it clear that the couple has no chance of reconciliation. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is already well known for his brilliant acting prowess, but apparently his off-camera life is also full of adventure and passions. In his biography, An Ordinary Life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his many relationships with women, both before and after marriage.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first relationship with Sunita, an NSD graduate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his very first romantic relationship was with another NSD graduate named Sunita. The actor mentioned that he met her while he was performing for a play in Mumbai. However, Sunita ended the relationship and asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui to focus on his career. This truly shattered the actor, who felt suicidal after their breakup.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next girlfriend, Suzanne, a Jewish girl

During his stay in New York City, Nawazuddin Siddiqui started dating a Jewish girl named Suzanne. She even shifted to Mumbai to stay with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, Suzanne had to return to New York when her visa expired. She was gone for many months and they drifted apart.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's reveals he had a one night stand with a waitress in New York

In his biography, An Ordinary Life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he also had a fan following in the West. During his stay in New York, the actor went to a cafe in the Soho area of the city. There, a waitress recognised that he was an actor and after a while, she revealed that she had seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film, Lunchbox. In the book, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that they started talking and then he added that "what happens in New York stays in New York", implying that he had a relationship with her.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a relationship with his co-star, Niharika Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui even had a relationship with his Miss Lovely co-star, Niharika Singh. They both started dating and were in a relationship for almost one and a half years. However, at that time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was still in a long-distance relationship with Suzanne. Niharika Singh found out about Suzanne and started E-Mailing her as Nawazuddin. Eventually, Suzanne realized that it was not really Nawazuddin who was messaging her and their relationship ended sourly.

[Promo Image from Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram]

