Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Films Like 'Manto' & 'Ghoomketu' That Are Named After His Character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way since his struggling days. The Manto actor has not only established himself in Bollywood but has worked his magic in international projects as well. In many of his Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies, his character’s name has been similar to his film’s name.

This similarity has helped in creating a powerful impact on the audience regarding the film and of course Nawazuddin’s characters. So take a look at some of these films, were this film name and character name strategy worked wonders.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies with similar character and project name

1. Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) was a film directed by Anurag Kashyap, which was based on real-life killer Raman Raghav. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name was Ramanna. Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a cop who is trying to stop these serial killings while dealing with his own demons.

This film’s thrilling impact amplified with the use of this character name since it established a direct connection between the film and its lead character. Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a cop who is trying to stop these serial killings while dealing with his own demons.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal & Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrate 4 Years Of 'Raman Raghav 2.0'

2. Ghoomketu

Just like Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest movie Ghoomketu applies a similar formula. The film revolves around an aspiring writer to comes to Mumbai to pursue his dream. The film then shows the struggles Ghoomketu goes through to pursue his dream while also dealing with his own problems. Even though the film features many prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonakshi, the name Ghoomketu maintains its impact through Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s power-packed performance.

3. Manto

Similar to Raman Raghav 2.0 and Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto also had the same name as its character. This 2018 biographical drama film was based on the life of Indo-Pak poet Saadat Hasan Manto. The film's plot revolves around the life of Manto and how the India-Pakistan parition affected his career as a poet and also the obstacles he faced in his personal life. Once again this similar character and film name contributed to the overall impact of this award-winning film.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Must-watch Thrillers; 'Raman Raghav 2.0' To 'Badlapur'

4. Thackeray

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is the biographical drama film based on the life late politician Balasaheb Thackeray. The film once uses the same formula as used by the Manto makers. Thackeray not only focuses on the late politican's struggles in the public eye but also his personal life, thus giving audience an overall view about his life. The film managed to leave a lasting impact on its audience and the credit for this impact goes to the film’s lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting and the film’s honest portrayal of his life story.

5. Freaky Ali

This 2016 comedy film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amy Jackson, and Arbaaz Khan. The film’s title was once again similar to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character name Ali. This similarity helped the storyline of the film to revolve around its protagonist. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character finds golf a unique way to deal with his circumstances and financial troubles. But as he continues to depend on golf, the problems around him also take a turn for the worst.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Ghoomketu' And Other Films That Released On OTT Platforms

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did Not Charge A Penny For 'Manto'? Know More Unknown Facts About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.