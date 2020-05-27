Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Must-watch Thrillers; 'Raman Raghav 2.0' To 'Badlapur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Be it essaying the role of a psycho killer or playing a news reporter, the actor knows how to nail his characters with perfection. Over the year, the versatile actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Such is his popularity that when fans look at his filmography, the great actor has garnered appreciation for most of his movies. Here is a collection of a few movies where Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not play a romantic role.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a 2016 psychological thriller helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Raman Raghav 2.0 sees Nawazudding Siddiqui essaying the role of Ramanna who is a maniac murderer. The plot of Raman Raghav 2.0 unveils how Raghavan tries to make his investigating officer realize how similar they are.

Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies is a 2013 anthology movie consisting of four short films helmed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starred in Dibakar Banerjee directed Star and played the role of Purandar, a failed actor who is struggling to make a living after his father’s death. The plot of this short film from Bombay Talkies takes an interesting twist when Purandar meets his mentor who makes him realise that work isn’t God’s Gift one has to work hard to earn it.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh. Bajrangi Bhaijaan features Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles.

The plot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around the life of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi who is a passionate devotee of Hindu Deity Hanuman. He goes on a journey to drop a six-year-old Pakistan Muslim girl to her hometown without a passport. Pawan is accompanied by Chand Nawab (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who is a reporter and helps Pawan to complete his mission.

Badlapur

Badlapur is a 2015 action-thriller movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla under the banner of Maddock Films. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The plot of the unveils how a man turns brutal when his family gets killed in a bank robbery. One perpetrator escapes from the crime location and 15 years later a deadly game of vengeance begins.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a biographical movie based on the true story of an Indian athlete of the same name. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie features Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie unveils how a soldier and a gold medallist was forced to become a rebel and defy the systems.

