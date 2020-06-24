Vicky Kaushal & Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrate 4 Years Of 'Raman Raghav 2.0'

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to their Instagram handle to celebrate four years their film, Raman Raghav 2.0. Along with the post, they shared also some pictures from the film that are completely unmissable.

In the post, Vicky Kaushal can be seen smoking giving some intense looks. Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen wearing a multi-coloured shirt along with black pants and looking straight into the camera. Sobhita, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black salwar giving a candid pose. The picture also reads, “4 years of Raman Raghav 2.0”. Sobhita Dhulipala also wrote saying “#DebutFilm”. Check out the post below.

Sobhita also went on to share another post from their promotions. In the pic, Vicky can be seen sporting a black shirt and brown chinos. Dhulipala opted for a cream coloured kurta with green sleeves. And Nawazuddin sported a white shirt and blue jeans. They can also be seen giving a similar pose. Take a look:

About Raman Raghav 2.0

The film, Raman Raghav 2.0 released on June 24, 2016. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller revolves around a disturbed serial killer, Ramanna is constantly evading the law. However, when the investigating officer of his case finds a soulmate in Raghavan, he tries to persuade him of how alike they are. The film received praise from fans and movie buffs for their acting skills and storyline. Watch the trailer below.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The film also starred Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around a shipping officer who has been bereaved and must save a girl he believes is real, on a stranded, unmanned haunted ship. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. The movie is based on a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The movie has currently completed its filming stage and is expected to release in 2021.

