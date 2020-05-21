Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Friend Peeyush Pandey Quashes Dating Rumours With Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently sent him a legal notice seeking a divorce. According to the media reports, Aaliya Siddiqui is allegedly in a relationship with her and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mutual friend Peeyush Pandey. Recently, Peeyush Pandey addressed the rumours and in a media interaction clarified his part on the same.

Peeyush Pandey rubbed all the allegations regarding him dating Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya. He said that he got to know about their divorce announcement through media itself. Peeyush Pandey stated that these link up rumours are baseless and ridiculous. He added that people who know Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui, are aware of the on-going feud between the couple. Peeyush Pandey further said that he would be consulting his lawyer so as to safeguard himself from all these rumours.

Talking about Aaliya Siddiqui’s Whatsapp display picture, he said that the picture was taken at a party which had around twenty people. He added that everyone clicks pictures at a party. Peeyush pointed out the picture and commented that if there are three people in the picture and if one crops it and uses just two people, one can claim whatever a person wants to.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sought divorce and maintenance, in a legal notice that cites numerous 'serious' allegations against Siddiqui and his family. Aaliya's lawyers have confirmed to Republic TV that the notice had been sent on May 7 but Nawaz hasn't responded yet. Talking to Republic TV, Aaliya's lawyers Abhay Sahai and Mohit Mudgal said, "Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date."

Earlier in a media interaction, Aaliya Siddiqui said that the cracks in her marriage to Nawazuddin Siddiqui started to appear within just a year of their wedding. She also added that she tried her best to make things work for a better future. However, she ruled out the reconciliation after realising that there are several “serious problems” between them. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui also accused the actor of neglecting their children. She also revealed that the actor has not met their children for the past few months. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui also added that although he has become a known actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no level of respect for his wife nor his children.

