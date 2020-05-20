Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Alleges Torture By Her In-laws; Reasons Seeking Divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7 sent him a legal notice saying that she wants to end their 10 year-long marriage. She had previously stated that there is no chance of reconciliation. It has also been mentioned that the reason behind the divorce is quite sensitive and the allegations also allege the role of Nawaz's brothers. Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has disclosed some of the reasons for why she has taken the step and made some strong accusations against the actor and his family.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui in a recent interview made allegations of physical and mental torture. She went on to say that while Nawazuddin Siddiqui had never raised his hand against her, members of his family had. She also said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have a lot of arguments with her and that it had become unbearable.

Aaliya Siddiqui also told an entertainment portal that Nawazuddin’s family members had been staying with them in Mumbai and that she has been suffering through it for many years. She alleged that similar reasons may have been involved in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first marriage ending, claiming that this has become a pattern.

Aaliya Siddiqui also claimed that Nawazudiin Siddiqui’s family has a history of such legal issues, disclosing that it has witnessed four divorces and hers would be the fifth.

She alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui cannot handle fame, and also lamented that he hadn't met his kids for many months. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kids are currently staying with their mother while Nawazuddin Siddiqui has gone to his hometown where he is quarantined. Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that at the beginning of their marriage Nawazuddin Siddiqui told her that he would be the sole earning member. She went on to say that she wants to create an identity of her own and wants to live life with respect.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in quarantine with members of his family in their native village in Uttar Pradesh, having obtained special permission to travel there earlier amid the Coronavirus-related national lockdown reigning in India.

