Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movie Songs That Showcase His Dancing Skill

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was once a stage actor and today he is one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. From his small roles in short films to his leading roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kick, he is known for his struggle to reach the top. This struggle paid off as today he is the man who broke all the stereotypes of a Bollywood hero and has been seen in many versatile roles. With his exceptional talent, he has set standards that not all can attain. Today we will be seeing some of his roles In which he was seen dancing and proving he can do anything. Take a look.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's song

The Bhoot Song

The Bhoot Song is from 2019 film Housefull 4. In this song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen as a priest who is trying to remove a ghost from Akshay Kumar's body. This song was loved by fans has also got a lot of laughs for its premise of ghostbusting. This song is sung by Mika Singh and Farhad Samji. The Music was given by Devi Sri Prasad. Take a look at the song here.

Swag

Swag is a song from the film Munna Michael. In the song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen learning dance from Tiger Shroff who himself is a really good dance. At the start of the video, Nawazuddin is seen failing to dance but the end of the song he is seen dancing just like Tiger is. This song is sung by Pranaay and features vocals of Brijesh Shandaliya. Take a look at the song here.

Emotional Attyachar

Emotional Attyachar is a song form the film Dev D. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the brass band version of the song as the singer from the band at the marriage. While singing he is seen dancing on the stage and showing off his dance moves as a band singer. This song is sung by Band Master Rangeela and Rasila. Whereas the lyric is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi. Take a look at the video here to know more.

Battiyan Bujhaado

Battiyan Bujhaado is a song from the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. In this song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen dancing with Sunny Leone. This song is sung by Jyotica Tangri & Ramji Gulati while the lyrics are given by Kumaar. The music for the song is composed by Ramji Gulati.

