Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Movies Where He Played Supporting Character That Won Him Awards

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors that India has ever received. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Having been in the industry for two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not only played lead characters but has also excelled as supporting characters and has even been awarded for it. Here are Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies where he played supporting characters that won him various awards. Read ahead to know more-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies as a supporting character

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a Reema Kagti directorial. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji as lead characters. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a supporting character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around Inspector Surjan Shekhawat, who is dealing with a depressing past, has to investigate a high profile murder case, and with his crumbling marriage, uses the help and solace of a prostitute by the name of Rosie. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie at the Zee Cine Awards and Screen Awards.

The Lunchbox (2013)

The Lunchbox is Ritesh Batra’s directorial debut. The movie cast Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur as lead characters. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a supporting character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famously efficient lunchbox delivery system that connects a young housewife to an older man in the dusk of his life as they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie at the Filmfare Awards.

Mom (2013)

Mom is a Ravi Udyawar directorial. The movie cast Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, and Sajal Ali as lead characters. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a supporting character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a furious mother sets out to destroy the lives of the four perpetrators who walked away free after sexually assaulting her daughter at a party. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie at the Filmfare Awards.

