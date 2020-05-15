Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rose To Fame With 'Peepli Live' & Other Fun Facts About The Film; Read

Peepli Live is a satirical comedy film that brought Nawazuddin Siddiqui's talents into the limelight. Written and helmed by Anusha Rizvi, Peepli Live premises around the topic of farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political response.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui the ironic-comedy stars Omkar Das Manikpuri, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Shalini Vatsa and Malaika Shenoy alongside a number of newcomers. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and distributed under UTV Motion Pictures. Check out some trivia from IMDb and other reports about Peepli Live that you weren't aware of.

Facts about Peepli Live -

Peepli Live was India's official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards Best Foreign Film category, however, it did not get nominated.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen on-screen before this film, he got real recognition from this film where he played a journalist.

The film initially commenced when journalist Anusha Rizvi began with the script called The Fallen.

In 2004, Rizvi proposed the script to Aamir Khan, although he initially refused as he was preoccupied with shooting Mangal Pandey: The Rising but he eventually decided to finance the film after she described the plot to him.

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is was filmed on various locations in Madhya Pradesh such as Bhopal, Indore, Tikamgarh, Khurai as well as in New Delhi.

In the film, according to Aamir Khan, many of the actors are Adivasis from the sub-urban area of Bhopal, Bhadwai in Madhya Pradesh.

The film competed in the Sundance Film Festival and became the first Indian film to achieve this feat.

The movie was also picked up for an exclusive screening at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was also selected as the Best First Feature Film at the 31st Durban International Film Festival in South Africa.

According to reports, Peepli Live recovered its cost before its release itself.

According to Box Office India reports, Peepli Live took a solid start and did a business of ₹40 million on its opening day.

