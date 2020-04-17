Flashback: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Kind Words For Veteran Actor Rekha, Read On

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever produced. The actor has confessed over social media that he has immense respect for veteran actor Rekha and even shared a picture with her on his official Instagram page. Take a look at what Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to say about Rekha.

Read Also: Alaya F's Photos From Her New York Days Are Too Beautiful To Be Missed, See Pics

Flashback Friday: When Nawzuddin Siddiqui spoke about Rekha and posted a picture with her

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a very talented actor who has successfully wooed the audiences with his impeccable acting skills. The talented actor worked with Sridevi in the 2017 film, Mom directed Ravi Udyawar. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi, the movie also featured the likes of Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, among others.

The movie left a deep impact on audiences' minds and did quite well on the box office too. Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to win the Best Supporting Actor Award at the IIFA 2018 for his role in Mom. He was presented this award by veteran actor Rekha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui could not keep calm about the incident.

Read Also: Sonu Sood Remembers His Father With Emotional Birthday Post, Calls Him 'so So Special'

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor Is Missing Her 'girlies' Amid Lockdown, Shares Throwback Picture

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to share this above picture with Rekha in 2018. He even conveyed his gratitude to her and said it was an honour to have received the award from such a living legend like her. Nawazuddin also mentioned that Rekha completely stole the show at the award function with her beauty, grace and elegance. It was clear that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was experiencing a fan-boy moment like any other person.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also commemorated Sridevi in his post. He said it was like a dream come true working with her on the sets of Mom and further added that he dedicates his Best Supporting Actor Award as a tribute to her. Fans loved this gesture from the Manto actor.

Read Also: When Ranveer Singh Said, 'It's A Miracle I Became An Actor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.