When Ranveer Singh Said, 'It's A Miracle I Became An Actor'

Actor Ranveer Singh has proved his acting skills right from his movie Lootera to his movie Gully Boy. In a recent interview, the actor shared that it was a miracle how he became an actor. The actor spoke about how he got a break with Yash Raj Films after struggling for nearly three and a half years.

Ranveer Singh speaks about becoming an actor

Adding about his struggles, he said his family was going through a difficult phase, financially. Ranveer Singh's family moved to a smaller house and because of the losses his father faced in his business. Ranveer Singh, in his tiny room, there was a big poster of Rocky, Slyvester Stallone’s film. And the tag line under the poster which said, ‘His whole life was a million-to-one-shot’, worked as a motivation for the actor.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Remembers First Time She Dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Smouldering Pics As Wait For His Upcoming Films Gets Extended

Ranveer Singh says even today when he wakes up, he thanks god before he leaves for work. The Gully Boy actor said his prayers consist of nothing but gratitude for giving him an opportunity to perform, entertain and spread joy.

The Padmaavat actor is a method actor who believes in understanding a character by getting into the depths of it. Like the time when he locked himself up in an apartment for three weeks for his role of Khilji, in the movie Padmaavat. He used to read about genocide and people like Hitler and Ivan.

Ranveer Singh put up posters of mass killings and other gory things around the house. Similarly, for his role as Bajirao in the movie Bajirao Mastani, the actor booked a hotel room for three months and did not meet anybody, not even his family members. He did so because he wanted to get into the skin of a Maratha warrior.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Films With Lowest Ratings On IMDb; 'Befikre' To 'Ladies V/s Ricky Bahl'

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Most Romantic Moments On-screen That Had Fans Swooning

Actor Ranveer Singh will next be seen in his movie '83 which is based on the world cup held in 1983. The actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the upcoming movie '83.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.