Sonam Kapoor is missing her 'girlies' amid lockdown, shares throwback picture

Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has refrained people from stepping out of their house and hanging out with friends and family members, Bollywood’s fashionable star Sonam Kapoor is missing her girlfriends. She shared an adorable picture on her Instagram and expressed her sadness over not being able to meet her ‘girlies' because of the lockdown.

Sonam Kapoor misses her girl gang

The beautiful throwback snap which seems to be from one of her wedding ceremonies captures all her girlfriends chilling together. Besides the diva, fans can spot her sister Rhea sitting next to her, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Samyukta Nair, Karishma Karamchandani and others. As soon as the Aisha star shared the adorable picture on Instagram, her friends were the first ones to pour in their hearts while the rest also expressed similar sentiments.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Songs To Take You Down Memory Lane

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares An Unmissable Pic With Cousins As She Misses Her Childhood; See Here

Sonam Kapoor's friends have a hilarious reply

Masaba Gupta’s reaction to the post was hilarious as she was observing herself in the picture. Masaba wrote that out of the entire group members, she is the only one who can be seen looking into the camera. Pooja Dhingra expressed her sadness over the same and posted crying emoticons.

Apart from her friends, the fans of Sonam were also quick enough to express their thoughts over the picture and wrote how they are tackling the situation. One of the users wrote that this disease has kept many people away from their loved ones while the other user wrote that there are going to be a lot more of reunions after the lockdown gets lifted. A third user wrote commented upon the picture of the girl gang and wrote that friends are always special.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' Was Based On A Novel; Read More Trivia

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Posts On COVID-19 Help Groups For Those Who Want To Help

Promo Image credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.