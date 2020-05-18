Nawazuddin Siddiqui Had Once Upset Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan? Know Why

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has redefined the crime-thriller genre in the Hindi Cinema with his impeccable performances. From working with Salman Khan on the screen to romancing Athiya Shetty, he has worked with numerous B-town actors. In various interviews, Nawaz has often showered love on his co-stars and industry peers. But do you know once he had upset his co-stars and late actor Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor? Read on to know why.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement hurt Rishi Kapoor

Reportedly, in 2014, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on 'cliched' romantic films and 'formulaic' running around the trees irked Rishi Kapoor. Later, Rishi Kapoor lashed out at him during a media interaction. Rishi Kapoor said that Nawaz is an average actor and doing romantic films is not his cup of tea. Further, when Siddiqui was asked to comment on it, he replied that his statement had been misunderstood. He also added that Rishi Kapoor's 'average actor' remark is a compliment for him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan's cold war

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the screen space in 2013's critically acclaimed film Lunch Box. The romantic-drama was a sight for sore eyes as two of the finest actors of the Hindi cinema collaborated for the first time. But later, it was reported that the duo avoided talking and commenting on each other's work. A report by a leading news portal quoted Nawaz saying that he has no equation or relationship with Irrfan Khan. Nawaz also added that their acting techniques are different. Reportedly, the reason behind their cold war is still unknown.

Only recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While talking to a news portal, the Sacred Games actor dismissed the rumours of his cold war with Irrfan Khan and praised the late actor. Meanwhile, he shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor to express his grief over the former actor's death. In his caption, he called him 'a true entertainer.

Talking about the professional front, the 45-year-old actor was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor romancing Athiya Shetty. Multiple Bollywood projects of the star are lined up including, Bole Chudiyan, which will feature Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from this, his flick Ghoomketu is all set to take an OTT release on May 22, 2020.

