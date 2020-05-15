Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Ghoomketu' Teaser Promises A Fun Ride; Big B, Ranveer In Cameo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu’s teaser has been released. The teaser promises to be a fun ride with an interesting plotline. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the character of an aspiring writer and Anurag Kashyap as a corrupt and lazy cop. The teaser appears to be an interesting tale of ‘missing’ person and a 'missing' script and how the two are interrelated.

Ranveer and Amitabh in surprise cameos?

The teaser of the film shows Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin) coming to the city of Bombay to fulfil his dream of becoming a Bollywood writer. The teaser also shows a glimpse of a corrupt inspector who voluntarily does not want to take cases and makes excuses to dodge them. He passes the case of a missing person ‘Ghoomketu’. A few days later, Ghoomketu arrives at a police station and tells the same policeman that he was there to file a complaint about his script being stolen.

Much to fans delight, in the teaser, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan were featured as surprise cameos. Within 3 hours, the teaser has been viewed by more than 68 thousand people on YouTube.

Ghoomketu details

The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie also stars Ragini Khanna, Richa Chadha and Raghuvir Yadav in supporting roles. The movie has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and is produced under the banner of Phantom Films. The movie is set to release on ZEE5 premium on May 22nd, 2020.

In an interview with a leading media portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had opened up about his film Ghoomketu. The actor had said that his character in the film is quirky and a never-seen-before type of character. He also told the media portal that he thoroughly enjoyed playing the character and his experience making the film was great. Nawaz further added to his comments that Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will entertain the audience.

Watch teaser of Ghoomketu here:

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in a comedy-drama film Motichoor Chaknachoor where he shared the screen with Athiya Shetty. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

