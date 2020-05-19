Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Reveals He Had 'no Clue' About Brother's Divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has served her notice to Nawaz for divorce. The couple has been married for more than 10 years now and also has two kids. A news portal connected to Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui who is directing Nawazuddin's upcoming film Bole Chudiyan and asked about the development in the case. He revealed that he did not know anything about it. Here is what he had to say.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother opens up about his brother's divorce

Shamas Siddiqui spoke to a news portal where he revealed that he got to know about the legal notice through the news channels. He also added that as it is a legal matter now and he will not make a comment on it. Apart from this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has confirmed with a news portal that they had a problem with their marriage for a long time now and she alleged that there are several reasons for the divorce. She then added that things are serious and she cannot speak more about it. The wife did not reveal the exact issue they are facing but she did reveal that there are a lot of issues between her and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

One of the members from Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui's legal team had spoken to the leading news portal on May 7, 2020, and this is what the representative had to say. Aaliya Siddiqui's legal aid admitted that a legal notice has been served to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also added that on May 7, 2020, but due to the ongoing crisis it was not been able to send through speed post.

The aid further mentioned that the notice has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. He then added that after the notice was sent through WhatsApp, there was no response from Mr Siddiqui. The legal aid said that Nawaz is keeping quiet regarding the notice and is also ignoring it.

The notice served has details of claiming maintenance and divorce. He then added that he is not going to get into the details of the notice. But he mentioned that the allegations on Manto actor are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in his home town Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. He and his other family members are currently in quarantine for 14 days. Nawazuddin had tweeted about it.

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

