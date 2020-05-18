Malaika Arora Gives Her Fans Hope With Positive Beach Post; Fans Wonder Where Arjun Is

Malaika Arora recently shared a boomerang on her Instagram handle where she took her followers back to the time when she had fun at the beach. In the video posted, she can be seen spinning on the sand as she enjoys the sun. Her fans, however, seem to be wondering where her alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is.

Malaika Arora’s sand spin

Malaika Arora recently shared a fun post on her Instagram handle where she could be seen being hopeful about what is in store for everyone. In the video posted, she can be seen dressed in a white summer outfit as the sun sets in the background. She can be seen with her hair tied in a bun and shades. She has also put away her flip flops as she enjoys the vibe and the sand barefoot.

In the caption for the post, actor Malaika Arora has written that she is spinning in the sun, dragging her feet along, only for her to come back to where she started. She has compared the situation with the ongoing uncertainty as she assures her fans that things will be back to normal at some point. She has written that the sun of hope and happiness will shine upon everyone very soon. In the hashtags for the post, she has urged her followers to stay home and make sure they follow the guidelines. She has also asked them to wait for a new dawn and a new day. Have a look at the post from Malaika Arora’s Instagram here.

Malaika Arora’s fans have been wondering in the comments section of the post why she is alone in the video. They have asked in the comments if Arjun Kapoor is around, as they have been spotted together on various occasion before. Most people can be seen expressing their affection for the couple. Have a look at the comment from Malaika Arora’s Instagram here.

