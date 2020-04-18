From Nayanthara To Deepika Padukone, These Celebs Got Their Tattoos Changed Post Breakup

Some celebrities in order to immortalise their love for their significant other have inked their names or initials on their body. One such example is the well-known Kareena tattoo on Saif Ali Khan’s arm that became the talk of the town. However, some relationships did not quite work out. There are many celebrities who had their beau’s name or initials inked on their body and the nmodified or removed the tattoo permanently after break up. Check out the list of some such celebrities who had their tattoos changed or removed after their break up

Nayanthara’s Prabhu Dheva tattoo

Nayanthara revamps her famous ‘Prabhu’ tattoo pic.twitter.com/CpIRzbrp69 — Greens Live (@greens_live) April 17, 2020

South Indian actor Nayanthara dated South Indian superstar Prabhu Dheva for about four years. She had his name inked on her left arm. While the couple broke up a few years back, Nayanthara seems to have modified her tattoo. Nayanthara is currently dating director Vignesh Shivan and after years of her breakup, finally modified the ‘Prabhu’ tattoo to ‘Positivity’. In a picture posted by Vignesh Shivan last year, the modified tattoo can be seen clearly.

ALSO READ: When Nayanthara Flaunted Her Restyled Tattoo, Erasing Prabhudeva's Name On Her Hand; Pic

Deepika Padukone’s Ranbir Kapoor tattoo

Deepika Padukone showing off the RK tattoo effortlessly ♥ #Ranbir pic.twitter.com/wEvf37hvpv — RanbirDeepikaFC (@RanbirDeepikaFC) June 18, 2013

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone dated actor Ranbir Kapoor for quite some time. Deepika Padukone got Ranbir Kapoor’s initials ‘RK’ inked on the nape of her neck. According to reports, she kept the tattoo for many years after their break up and later changed the K in the initials to a flower. However, it has been reported that after she tied the knot with her Padmavaat co-star Ranveer Singh last year, she might have gotten the tattoo removed completely.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Shares Precious Handwritten Letters From Her Fans Amid Lockdown, See Pics

Amy Jackson’s Prateik Babbar tattoo

Amy Jackson was in a relationship with her Ek Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar. While they were dating, she got the phrase ‘Mera Pyaar Mera Prateik’ inked on her right arm. However, the couple broke up and decided to go separate ways. Amy Jackson is now married and has a kid. She has completely removed the tattoo from her arm after the breakup.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Past Relationships; Says, "it Wasn't Easy To Cope Up"

Prateik Babbar’s Amy Jackson tattoo

Much like his former girlfriend Prateik Babbar too got her name written on his left arm. He wrote a similar phrase but with Amy’s name on it. He got the phrase ‘Mera Pyaar Meri Amy’ inked on his arm. After the breakup, Prateik Babbar has covered up his tattoo with a lot more ink.

ALSO READ: Did Deepika Padukone Permanently Erase Or Cover-up Her Famous RK Tattoo?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.