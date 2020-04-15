Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Past Relationships; Says, "it Wasn't Easy To Cope Up"

Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has often been in headlines for her social media PDA with beau Vignesh Shivan. The duo has been one of the most talked-about couples in South India. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Nayanthara opened up about her past relationships.

In conversation with a leading daily, Nayanthara said that she parted ways with men she was once romantically involved with. The actor mentioned that love doesn’t exist where there is no trust. She added that she ended her past relationships when she realised that it is far better to live alone than with someone who she could not be trusted. Nayanthara admitted that it wasn’t easy to cope up with the breakup but her professional life and fans helped her to cope up with the tough times.

Nayanthara’s relationships have always been in the limelight. At the initial stages of her career, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kollywood actor Simbu. Though the affair didn’t last long, it garnered a huge amount of attention among media circles. Nayanthara then got romantically involved with the choreographer-turned-actor Prabhu Deva. The duo dated for almost four years after which they parted ways with each other. Finally, after two traumatic breakups, the actor found her true love in Vignesh Shivan. The duo met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and gradually fell in love with each other. Nayanthara and Vignesh are often spotted together. Be it social media or any professional event, they have been vocal and affectionate about each other. Both of them frequently travel together and spend some quality time in exotic places.

