NCB Arrests Celebrity Hairstylist Suraj Godambe With 16 Cocaine Ampules In Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe with narcotics on Thursday. Godambce is the HOD of the make-up department with a leading Bollywood production house and is known for his work in some of the blockbuster films in recent years.

NCB officials have confirmed that 16 cocaine ampules (each ampule containing around 11 gram of Cocaine) were found in his possession, which fell neither under the category of consumption quantity nor commercial quantity. They said the drugs were in intermediary quantity. The search operation at Godambe’s residence was carried out under the supervision of NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede.

Godambe has been arrested along with a drug peddler. Both have been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will be produced before the court on Thursday, Wankhede said. The two have been arrested in a separate drug peddling case, not the one linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB officials are yet to mention the charges levelled against Godambe. The agency is seeing whether he was involved in providing drugs other celebrities or any other individual.

NCB's crackdown on drug peddlers in Mumbai

Over the last two days, NCB has conducted a major crackdown on peddlers in Mumbai, who are supplying drugs to those associated with Bollywood. The officials subsequently arrested two key drug suppliers, Regel Mahakal, who is a DJ by profession, and Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh. The NCB seized Malana Cream Hashish, ecstasy pills and cash worth nearly Rs 2.63 crore from their possession.

On Wednesday, the agency arrested one of the biggest drug dealers in the city, Azam Sheikh Jumman, after carrying out raids at this Milat Nagar residence in Lokhandwala. An estimated total of 5 kilograms of hashish and Rs 14 lakh cash were recovered from his residence.

The NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle linked to SSR’s death, has nabbed 28 people including Bollywood celebs, comedienne Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Agisilaos Demetriades.

