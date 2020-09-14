NCB Detains Showik Chakraborty's School Friend Suryadeep Malhotra After Drug Probe Raids

In yet another development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case's drug nexus probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra after conducting searches at his house since Monday morning, sources stated. Suryadeep Malhotra is a new name in the series of those arrested or probed in the investigation.

This development comes after Republic Media Network reported that NCB has arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus namely Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari who will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing. The names are said to include some of the 'apex' players in multiple drug chains.

Here is a list of some of the people who are arrested in the drug nexus probe:

Dwayne Fernandes : Alleged Mumbai based drug dealer, said to deal in curated Marijuana and Hash. Associate of Showik Chakraborty.

Sandeep Gupta : An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, but allegedly involved in supplying bulk quantities of marijuana to retail dealers like Dwayne in this case.

: An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, but allegedly involved in supplying bulk quantities of marijuana to retail dealers like Dwayne in this case. Aftab Fateh Ansari : Alleged associate of Sandeep Gupta operating wholesale procurement channel of marijuana for Sandeep and further distribution.

: Alleged associate of Sandeep Gupta operating wholesale procurement channel of marijuana for Sandeep and further distribution. Karamjeet Singh Anand : Alleged supplier having a local distribution channel in the cinema world.

: Alleged supplier having a local distribution channel in the cinema world. Sanket Patel : Alleged distribution associate of Karamjeet; used to deliver narcotics to celebrities.

: Alleged distribution associate of Karamjeet; used to deliver narcotics to celebrities. Ankush Arenja: Runs a kitchen in the posh area of Mumbai and allegedly sells narcotics to high profile individuals. He allegedly used to buy from Sanket and connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani and Karamjeet Singh.

In all, over 15 people have been arrested so far in the drug nexus including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea is most likely to move the Bombay High Court as her bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. Apart from Rhea, bail pleas of others who were arrested in connection to the drug nexus including her brother Showik were also rejected and all arrested have been lodged in Byculla jail.

Rhea in her bail plea had claimed innocence and stated that she was falsely implicated Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

