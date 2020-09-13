Adhir Ranjan Alleges BJP Of Using Sushant's Death For Bihar Elections, Condemns Actions

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday slammed the BJP government, alleging that the latter is using Sushant Singh Rajput's death for the upcoming Bihar election. The statement comes at the backdrop of rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case earlier this week. Rhea has been remanded for 14-day judicial custody and her bail plea has been rejected twice. Her brother Showik is also jailed in Mumbai.

Condemning BJP's approach towards Sushant's death, Chowdhury cited the bigger issues in the country, adding that the Sushant case is just a 'distraction'.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a star in India. We all Indians have expressed our grief on his death. The way BJP is using SSR's death in the Bihar elections, it is condemnable. We want every truth to come out. SSR's death should not be used as a weapon or tool for the elections. The way Rhea has been projected by media, it seems that there is no other problem in India other than Rhea. Nobody is discussing the floods, poverty, migrant workers of Bihar. This is called distraction. They don't have an answer," said the Congress leader.

Congress Holds Pro-Rhea Chakraborty Rally In Kolkata

The West Bengal Congress on Saturday organised a rally in Kolkata backing Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput, as the party whips up identity politics in a state staring at Assembly polls next year.

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress holds a rally in support of #RheaChakraborty. pic.twitter.com/oGPUMFr4XT — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

This rally two comes days after Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, invoked Rhea's "Bengalee Brahmin" identity and said justice to Sushant should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari.

The Congress leader had earlier also questioned the NCB's role in the case, asking them why a death probe was being turned into a drug case. "First they said she (Rhea) abetted murder, now it is a drug case? In Bombay, a lot of artists are drug addicts. Put them in jail. Did the Narcotics bureau not know of this?" he asked.

Notably, the Sushant case has also gained wide political attention in Bihar, with BJP reportedly coming out with posters calling for 'Justice for SSR'. Surprisingly, Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has not raised the heat on the issue so far.

