Rhea's Lawyer Says 'situation Of NCB & Mumbai Cops Like India-Pak'; Retracts Her Statement

As the hearing for Rhea Chakraborty's bail application commenced, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde while presenting his arguments called the situation between the Mumbai Police and the NCB like 'India and Pakistan.' "The situation between the Mumbai Police and the NCB is like India and Pakistan," said Satish Maneshinde in the sessions court.

Statements taken under pressure: Rhea's lawyer

According to sources, Rhea's lawyer has argued that there were no drugs recovered from her residence. The lawyer has also claimed that Rhea's statements to the NCB, where she admitted to taking drugs, was taken "by pressuring her." Rhea's lawyer has stated that she denies the statements that she gave to the NCB during her interrogation.

After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, has been kept in a separate prison cell room near general barracks on the ground floor of the Byculla prison, report sources. Apart from Rhea, her brother - Showik Chakraborty and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 4-day custody ended.

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

In the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it has been argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offense was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates maintained that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with the Dil Bechara actor.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Recalling that even the NCB had reportedly admitted that Rhea was cooperating with the investigation, her counsels termed her arrest as "unwarranted". Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, they assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency. Additionally, she agreed to abide by any reasonable terms and conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

