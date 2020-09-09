Showik Chakraborty & 4 Others Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In NCB Drug Probe

In a massive development, actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother - Showik Chakraborty and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 4-day custody ended. Apart from Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Samuel Miranda and three other alleged 'drug peddlers' - Basit, Zaid have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, while Anuj Keswani has been sent to 10-day police remand. The bail hearing, in this case, is scheduled for tomorrow.

NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda after admitting to drugs procurement

Showik's charges

On Saturday, Showik confessed allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid. He and Miranda were booked under NDPS sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation and usage of cannabis, 28 (A), 29 and 27 (A).

Showik & Samuel Miranda's drug connection

NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. Moreover, sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. Parihar was already in contact with another drug peddler named Sohail - who allegedly supplied Showik and Rhea, marijuana also known as 'buds'.

NCB has been probing into the drug angle in the case after ED handed over Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020.

Rhea sent to 14-day judicial custody

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty was sent to 14-day judicial custody after NCB arrested her in connection to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB maintained that they did not need her custody, but opposed her bail. Her bail plea will be heard by a sessions court on Tuesday. After three days of interrogation, Rhea 'revealed her involvement in the procurement of drug and financial transaction', as per the NCB's remand copy. She has been booked under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) - which involve possession, financing, abetment and criminal conspiracy involving drugs.

