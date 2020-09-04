NCB Springs Into Action, Raids Rhea Chakraborty & Miranda's House; Read Timeline Here

In a massive development on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB team reached Rhea’s residence on early Friday morning and began searching the house for any further evidence that may confirm that the accused was dealing in narcotics. Shortly after the team began raiding Rhea’s Mumbai residence, an additional team of the NCB reached her house for a thorough search.

Meanwhile, a team of four NCB officials reached Samuel Miranda’s house around the same time for raids. NCB Deputy Director KP Malhotra, who also arrived at Rhea’s house, confirmed that parallel raids were being conducted at Sushant’s friend Miranda’s residence. He added that the searches on Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's residences were carried out under the provisions of NDPS Act in the case registered at Mumbai Zonal Unit.

Here's the timeline of events on Friday morning

6:40 am: NCB team reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence

6:50 am: Search begins at Rhea's house

7:05 am: NCB reaches Samuel Miranda's house

7:10 am: Four NCB officials inside Miranda's house

7:13 am: Additional NCB team reaches Rhea's residence

7:14 am: NCB Deputy Director KP Malhotra arrives ar Rhea's house

7:17 am: Malhotra confirms parallel raids

8:02 am: NCB searches Rhea's car

8:04 am: One Mumbai police team leaves Rhea's residence

8:22 am: NCB searches Rhea's laptop, mobile and car

8:29 am: NCB searches Rhea's housing society

The NCB had joined the investigation to probe a possible drug nexus after the ED had unearthed chats involving Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik with the mention of marijuana 'buds'. In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Showik.

NCB nabs another suspect

The NCB was questioning another person, suspected to be a drug trafficker, in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Thursday.

The man whose identity has not been revealed is allegedly linked to Basit Parihar who has been arrested by the federal anti-narcotics agency in this case. The NCB on Thursday was to seek 10-day custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar arrested in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources had informed Republic Media Network.

