Rhea Chakraborty's 'use 4 Drops' Contact Jaya Saha Summoned By ED As drug Angle Emerges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha. The development comes after Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

On Monday, a top ED source told Republic TV that ED has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's use and dealing in narcotics with the CBI. Sources also informed Republic TV that senior officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will meet later in the day in Delhi to discuss the ED reference with reference to Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats and suspected links with drug dealers and dealings with banned substance and narcotics.

CBI sources have told Republic TV that an AIIMS panel will probe the homicide angle in the death case. The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members but sources said it is ready to quiz the main accused in the case with a set of 24 questions.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement denying that the actor has “never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test at any time.” He hasn't said anything about allegations of dealing in them, however.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai over providing access to Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary at the time when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted. A notice has also been sent by the statutory autonomous body to Mumbai Police seeking details of the regulation under which she was allowed to enter the Mortuary.

Currently, at the time of publishing, the CBI is grilling Siddharth Pithani, Dpesh Sawant, and cook Neeraj at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day. The emergence of the narcotics angle has caused significant and fast-paced developments.

