In Sushant Case, NCB Seeks 10-day Custody Of Showik-linked Drug Dealers Zaid & Basit

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday will seek 10-day custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar arrested in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources informed Republic Media Network. They said that another suspect who had allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been apprehended by NCB. Apart from the two who will be produced in the court, and the third unnamed suspect, two others making a total of five have been apprehended by the NCB.

Showik's massive admission

On Wednesday, in a major breakthrough for the NCB, the agency accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Further, in explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Showik and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. In the series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats.

The NCB last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

4 'big names' under the lens

On Tuesday, sources from investigative agencies probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof. Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far. 18 names have been handed over for their alleged involvement in all.

On Friday, NCB sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger. "Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

