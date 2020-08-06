NCP Opposes CBI 'abruptly' Taking Over Sushant's Death Case 'without Consent Of States'

NCP leader Majeed Memon called the 'abrupt transfer' of Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe from the local police to the CBI as 'not desirable' and that it was inappropriate to do so without the consent of the states, somehow appearing to gloss over everything that was occurred at the Supreme Court's hearing in the case on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the letter dated August 5 where they have extended 'powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Bihar' for investigating in response to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on July 25.

The Centre's move to accept the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the late actor's death was conveyed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar police to the Mumbai police was heard.

READ | SC Refuses Protection To Rhea In Sushant Case, Maha Govt Gets 3 Days To Submit Findings

Taking to Twitter, NCP's Majeed Memon called the transfer of probe from the hands of the local police to the CBI as not desirable. Further, the MVA leader called it an 'abrupt transfer' which happened on the Centre's instruction to the Central agency without the permission of the states while the SC was still 'hearing and examining all the aspects of Sushant’s case'.

'Not desirable'

While the SC is hearing and examining all the aspects of Sushant’s case, abrupt transfer of investigation from local police to CBI under orders of Centre without consent of State is not desirable. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 6, 2020

What Memon does not acknowledge in his opinion is that the Maharashtra administration's treatment meted out to the visiting Bihar Police probe team was criticised by the Supreme Court, while the single-judge bench also ordered the Mumbai Police to submit its probe findings (after 52 days of probe since Sushant's death) so as to find out whether the force was involved in any destruction of evidence as feared by Sushant's family.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Niece Shares Fond Memories Of Him

Centre issues notification

SC pulls up Mumbai police for unprofessional conduct

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. Justice Roy asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.

Vikas Singh, Sushant's family's lawyer told the Court that the late actor's family suspected that the Mumbai police were involved in the destruction of evidence related to the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for a protective order in her favour. Further, Vikas Singh said that there can't be any further delay as evidence was already being tampered with. Further, the late actor's family's lawyer also informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Republic Accesses GOI Notice For CBI To Probe Bihar Police FIR

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

READ | Ram Mandir Billboard At New York's Times Square Thrills Akshay Kumar; Here's What He Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.